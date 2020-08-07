McFarland was credited with his fourth hold in a win over the Rangers on Thursday, firing a scoreless seventh inning during which he allowed one hit and did not record any walks or strikeouts.

McFarland has quickly established himself as a middle-to-later-inning option for manager Bob Melvin, with Thursday's outing already marking his fourth appearance in August. The veteran southpaw has yet to allow a run or issue a walk over 5.2 frames, but given he's now worked three consecutive days, McFarland may be unavailable for the early part of the weekend series against the Astros.