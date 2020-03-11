Athletics' T.J. McFarland: Rebounds with strong relief effort
McFarland fired a perfect ninth inning in a Cactus League loss to the Royals on Tuesday, recording two strikeouts.
The veteran southpaw lowered his spring ERA to 6.00 with the encouraging effort, one that came on the heels of a couple of rough outings. Despite some struggles this spring, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports McFarland retains a strong chance of making the Opening Day roster due to the fact he'd serve as a second left-handed option out of the bullpen for manager Bob Melvin, and because the team believes his ground-ball tendencies will dovetail nicely with the pitcher-friendly dimensions of the Oakland Coliseum.
