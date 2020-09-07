McFarland, who allowed an earned run on a hit and a walk over one inning in a loss to the Padres on Sunday, has been scored upon in each of his first two September outings after coming into the month having yielded just one earned run over his first 15 appearances of the season.

McFarland has been one of the most reliable middle-to-later-inning relief options for manager Bob Melvin during what has mostly been a banner year for the Athletics bullpen. However, the veteran southpaw has shown a bit more vulnerability to open September, although he'd been so effective coming into the month that his ERA still sits at an elite 1.76 across 15.1 innings. Despite the recent pair of stumbles, McFarland figures to continue playing an integral role down the stretch as a key left-handed relief option.