McFarland, who allowed an earned run on a solo home run and also surrendered one other hit and a walk over one inning in a loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday, now has an 11.37 ERA across the 6.1 innings he's pitched in September.

McFarland came into the month boasting a sparkling 0.68 ERA and 0.98 WHIP on the season, which had rendered him one of the most reliable middle-relief options for manager Bob Melvin to that point. However, those numbers are now a distant memory, as they've ballooned to 3.86 and 1.39, respectively, following his extended stretch of ineffectiveness. McFarland has allowed at least one run in five of the first seven appearances of the month, with the three homers he's yielded over that span pivotal to his poor numbers.