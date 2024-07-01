McFarland (1-1) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, allowing three earned runs on a hit, a hit batsman and a walk over one-third of an inning.

McFarland's outing was about as messy as his final line implies, with the left-hander immediately working himself into trouble upon entering in the seventh inning with the game knotted at 1-1. McFarland hit Randal Grichuk to open the frame and subsequently yielded a double to Corbin Carroll and intentionally walked Ketel Marte before exiting. Austin Adams would allow all three inherited runners to score, saddling McFarland with the first runs on his ledger since June 6. Despite the stumble, McFarland was impressive throughout most of June, putting together nine consecutive scoreless appearances (6.1 innings) with three holds prior to Sunday.