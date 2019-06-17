Anderson did not factor into the decision against Seattle on Sunday, throwing 5.1 innings and allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three.

Anderson was hardly dominant -- he induced only three swinging strikes -- but he held the Seattle offense to only one extra-base hit (a two-run shot by Mallex Smith) and was in line for the win when he departed in the sixth inning. He has now pitched into the sixth inning and given up exactly three hits and two runs in both of his starts this season, which may have earned him another opportunity to prove he belongs in the rotation. If so, he's in line to face the Rays on Friday at home.