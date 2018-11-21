Anderson was traded to the Athletics from the Pirates on Tuesday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Anderson was shipped to the Athletics so the Pirates could make room on their 40-man roster for prospects. The 25-year-old reliever appeared in six games for Pittsburgh in 2018, allowing eight runs over 11.1 frames while punching out six. He should have a chance to earn a roster spot with Oakland in spring training.