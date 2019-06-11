Athletics' Tanner Anderson: Decent in first career start
Anderson (0-1) yielded two runs on three hits and two walks across 5.2 innings Monday, striking out five and taking the loss against Tampa Bay.
Anderson actually held the Rays off the board until Brandon Lowe took him deep for a two-run shot in the sixth inning. It was the first career start for the 26-year-old and he did a fairly good job with it. It's unclear whether he'll get another start with the big-league club, but if he does, it will likely be at home against Seattle on Sunday.
