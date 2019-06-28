Anderson (0-3) was charged with loss at Angel Stadium on Thursday after lasting just 2.2 innings and surrendering seven runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three.

Anderson started off strong, easily retiring the top of the Angels' lineup, including strikeouts to Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Unfortunately, he also served up two-run homers to both Kole Calhoun and Ohtani in the brief outing, which proved to be his worst of this season. Over six appearances (four starts), the 26-year-old owns a dismal 7.13 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB. With Frankie Montas suspended, Anderson could see more opportunities on the hill, but he will need to turn things around. He'll get another shot Tuesday against the Reds.