Athletics' Tanner Anderson: Implodes in loss
Anderson (0-3) was charged with loss at Angel Stadium on Thursday after lasting just 2.2 innings and surrendering seven runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three.
Anderson started off strong, easily retiring the top of the Angels' lineup, including strikeouts to Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Unfortunately, he also served up two-run homers to both Kole Calhoun and Ohtani in the brief outing, which proved to be his worst of this season. Over six appearances (four starts), the 26-year-old owns a dismal 7.13 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB. With Frankie Montas suspended, Anderson could see more opportunities on the hill, but he will need to turn things around. He'll get another shot Tuesday against the Reds.
More News
-
Athletics' Tanner Anderson: Touched up for three runs•
-
Athletics' Tanner Anderson: Allows two runs in second start•
-
Athletics' Tanner Anderson: Next start slated for Sunday•
-
Athletics' Tanner Anderson: To draw another start•
-
Athletics' Tanner Anderson: Decent in first career start•
-
Athletics' Tanner Anderson: Making first MLB start Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...