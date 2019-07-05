Athletics' Tanner Anderson: Lasts only 4.2 innings
Anderson allowed two runs (one earned ) on nine hits and two walks while striking out three across 4.2 innings Thursday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.
Anderson consistently worked out of danger, allowing at least three baserunners in three of his five frames. Though he ultimately prevented runs well enough to aid the Athletics to a win, he's had difficulty working deep into games of late. Over his last three starts, he's worked a combined 11.1 innings, allowing 11 earned runs while whiffing nine. He'll head into the All-Star break with a 6.04 ERA and 1.66 WHIP across 22.1 innings.
