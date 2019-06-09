Athletics' Tanner Anderson: Making first MLB start Monday
The Athletics will promote Anderson from Triple-A Las Vegas to start Monday's game against the Rays, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Unless he exceeds expectations and impresses in his first outing with the Athletics, Anderson will likely only be making a spot start. The team's doubleheader earlier in the weekend against Texas coupled with an upcoming off day Thursday will allow the Athletics to get by with a four-man pitching staff until June 18, at which point long reliever Aaron Brooks could be ready to rejoin the rotation. Even as a streaming play, Anderson doesn't inspire much confidence for fantasy purposes after posting a 6.26 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 37:26 K:BB in 54.2 innings at Triple-A.
