Athletics' Tanner Anderson: Optioned to Triple-A
Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Anderson heads back to the minors as he won't be needed again before the All-Star break or in the first few games after play resumes. He could still be back in the big leagues soon after the break, though his 6.04 ERA in 22.1 innings of work makes that far from a lock. Paul Blackburn was recalled in a corresponding move.
