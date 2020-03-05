Play

Anderson was reassigned to minor-league camp Thursday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Athletics cut six total arms from camp Thursday afternoon. Anderson struggled as a starter in Oakland last season, recording a 6.04 ERA and 1.66 WHIP across five starts. The 26-year-old will have an opportunity to continue to develop during the remainder of spring and likely will begin his 2020 campaign with Triple-A Las Vegas.

