Athletics' Tanner Anderson: Recalled from Triple-A
Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Anderson made five starts for Oakland in the first half, stumbling to a 6.04 ERA. He appears to be up as a reliever this time around unless Brett Anderson's fingernail issue renders him unable to start Thursday against Texas. Nick Martini was optioned in a corresponding move.
