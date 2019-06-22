Anderson (0-2) took the loss Friday as the A's fell 5-3 to the Rays, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk over four innings while striking out four.

The right-hander wasn't particularly sharp, throwing 49 of 76 pitches for strikes before getting the hook. Anderson gained some job security in the Oakland rotation when Frankie Montas was slapped with an 80-game suspension, but Anderson will need to pitch better than this to keep his spot in the long run, especially once Jesus Luzardo (shoulder) and Sean Manaea (shoulder) are ready to claim jobs.