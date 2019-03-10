Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Anderson entered camp with the hope of earning a spot on the Opening Day roster as a reliever, but the Athletics have seen enough and have assigned him to Triple-A. He appeared in six games with Pittsburgh a season ago and accrued a 6.35 ERA with six punchouts and eight walks over 11.1 frames.

