Athletics' Tanner Roark: Allows four homers in loss
Roark (10-9) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk over three innings Sunday, striking out one batter and taking the loss against Texas.
Roark was taken deep four times Sunday including three in the first inning. He's given up 14 runs in his last three starts and it was the first time he's given up four homers in a game in his career. Roark will carry a 4.32 ERA into Saturday's start in Seattle.
