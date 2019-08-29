Athletics' Tanner Roark: Allows four runs in no-decision
Roark did not factor into the decision during Wednesday's loss to the Royals, surrendering four runs on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts across six innings.
Roark's damage came via the long ball after he served up a pair of two-run homers to Hunter Dozier and Ryan O'Hearn. It was the most runs given up by Roark since making his A's debut on August 5, which certainly comes as a disappointment against a sub-par Royals team. The 32-year-old left with the game tied 4-4, but unfortunately Oakland failed to make it happen. Roark will look to defend his 3.30 ERA and 1.13 WHIP during a home contest against the Angels in his next start.
