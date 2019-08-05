Athletics' Tanner Roark: Grabs win in team debut
Roark (1-0) was credited with the win in a victory over the Cardinals on Sunday, allowing one run on four hits, two walks and a hit batsman over five innings while also recording six strikeouts.
The veteran right-hander was solid in his Athletics debut, working up to 109 pitches overall and notching 11 swinging strikes along the way. Roark allowed just one home run while pitching in his new spacious home park, and he bounced back nicely after a poor start in his last outing against the Pirates in his final start with the Reds last Tuesday. Roark will look to make it two strong starts when he faces the White Sox next Friday or Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...