Roark (1-0) was credited with the win in a victory over the Cardinals on Sunday, allowing one run on four hits, two walks and a hit batsman over five innings while also recording six strikeouts.

The veteran right-hander was solid in his Athletics debut, working up to 109 pitches overall and notching 11 swinging strikes along the way. Roark allowed just one home run while pitching in his new spacious home park, and he bounced back nicely after a poor start in his last outing against the Pirates in his final start with the Reds last Tuesday. Roark will look to make it two strong starts when he faces the White Sox next Friday or Saturday.