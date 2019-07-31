Roark was traded from Cincinnati to Oakland in exchange for Jaeson Hannah on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Roark has been adequate but unremarkable, as one might expect, in 21 starts for the Reds this season, recording a 4.24 ERA. He owns a career-best 22.3 percent strikeout rate but also a career-worst 36.7 percent groundball rate. He'll get to enjoy a significant upgrade in home park with the move to Oakland.