Athletics' Tanner Roark: Loss despite quality start
Roark (1-1) took the loss against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and no walks while recording seven strikeouts over 6.2 innings.
Roark was the epitome of a tough-luck loser Saturday in his second start for the Athletics since coming over via trade from the Reds. The veteran right-hander worked up to 101 pitches and notched a solid 10 swinging strikes overall, but he was partly done in by a solo home run off the bat of Eloy Jimenez and also saw another run cross the plate earlier in the contest due to a throwing error by battery mate Chris Herrmann. Roark will look to bounce back and notch his second American League win when he faces the Astros at home next Thursday or Friday.
