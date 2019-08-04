Roark will make his Athletics debut in his start Sunday against the Cardinals.

He'll be facing a familiar National League foe as he heads to the Junior Circuit for the first time in his career following stops in Washington and Cincinnati. Roark posted a 4.24 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 110.1 innings this season, but he could see those numbers improve while trading out Great American Ball Park as his home field for RingCentral Coliseum, a much more favorable pitching environment.