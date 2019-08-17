Roark allowed two runs on six hits and three walks over six innings Friday. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision in the 3-2 win over the Astros.

Roark was matched against Astros ace Justin Verlander and the two dueled for just about half of the extra-innings contest. Roark has posted a 2.55 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 17.2 innings with the Athletics. For the year, the right-hander owns a 4.01 ERA and 124:43 K:BB in 128 innings between the A's and the Reds. Roark is expected to face the Yankees on Thursday in his next start.