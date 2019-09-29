Roark (10-10) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out five batters and taking the loss against Seattle.

Roark coughed up a two-run shot to Kyle Seager in the first inning and Oakland's bats were silenced for most of the afternoon. The 32-year-old has allowed 17 runs over his last four starts, inflating his ERA from 3.86 to 4.35. It's Roark's third consecutive season with an ERA over 4.30 after his breakout 2016 campaign.