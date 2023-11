The Athletics outrighted Scott to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Scott was moved off the 40-man roster after he compiled a 5.60 ERA, 1.87 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB in 17.2 innings over 18 appearances in the big leagues across stops with the Red Sox, Dodgers and Athletics. If Scott doesn't choose to pursue his options in free agency, he'll likely join the Athletics for spring training as a non-roster invitee with the hope of winning a spot in the Opening Day bullpen.