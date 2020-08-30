La Stella made his Athletics debut during the second game of a doubleheader against the Astros on Saturday and went 0-for-3 with an RBI groundout.

As expected, La Stella started at second base and hit second, and he was at least able to make a modest impact despite not hitting safely in his first game with Oakland. The 31-year-old is expected to provide a more potent offensive presence at the keystone over the remainder of the season than either Chad Pinder (paternity) or Tony Kemp, and he could see the bulk of playing time at the position for what remains of the season.