La Stella went 1-for-3 with a two-run triple and a walk during Saturday's 6-0 win over the Giants.

La Stella extended his hit streak to seven games and is now 11-for-30 during that stretch. The veteran infielder has a .310/.383/.437 slash line with one homer, 14 runs and 11 RBI in 19 games since being acquired by the A's ahead of the trade deadline.