La Stella left Saturday's game against Seattle after getting hit in the head with a throw while running the bases, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
La Stella led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a triple but was struck in the head while sliding into the base. The severity of the injury is not yet clear, but he'll likely sit for Sunday's season finale if the Athletics are even remotely concerned about a possible concussion.
