La Stella, who was traded from the Angels to the Athletics on Friday, is expected to land in Houston on Saturday afternoon and be available to play in the nightcap of a doubleheader against the Astros, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The slugger brings a potent bat to the sometimes inconsistent Athletics lineup, and it appears the team will waste no time finding out what they have in their latest acquisition. La Stella owns a solid .273/.371/.475 line with four home runs across 117 plate appearances thus far in 2020, and he belted a career-high 16 homers a season ago.