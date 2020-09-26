La Stella (head) will bat third as the designated hitter in the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against Seattle, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

La Stella left the afternoon contest after getting struck in the head by a throw while sliding into third base. Manager Bob Melvin said after the game that La Stella was fine and had simply been removed for a pinch runner as already planned. The fact that La Stella is right back in the lineup confirms that there are no fears that he's dealing with a concussion or other head injury.