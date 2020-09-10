La Stella went 2-for-5 with a two-RBI double and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Astros.

La Stella tied the game with his two-run double in the seventh inning. In the ninth, he got aboard with a fielder's choice and scored on Ramon Laureano's walkoff single. Through 36 games this season, La Stella is slashing .275/.360/.458 with four homers, a stolen base, 18 RBI and 20 runs scored. He's on a six-game hitting streak, going 9-for-25 (.360) with three RBI, five runs scored and four doubles in that span.