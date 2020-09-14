La Stella went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

La Stella continued to produce out of the leadoff spot Sunday, and he notably got the starting call at third base in place of Matt Chapman (hip). La Stella appears set as a near everyday fixture in the lineup -- particularly with the thinning depth in the infield -- as the 31-year-old is now slashing .304/.377/.457 with four doubles, Sunday's homer, seven RBI, six walks and 11 runs across 12 September games while only striking out once in that span.