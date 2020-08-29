La Stella is starting at second base and batting second in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Astros.

The 31-year-old was acquired from the Angels on Friday and did not see the field during the first game Saturday, but he'll make his debut with the Athletics in Game 2. La Stella will look to continue his strong season after posting a .273/.371/.475 slash line with four homers in 28 games this season before being traded.