La Stella, who entered Saturday's game against the Rangers hitting .344 over his last eight games, is thriving since arriving in Oakland largely in part to a microscopic 2.7 percent strikeout rate over that span.

La Stella's ability to make contact at an elite clip led to another productive night in Friday's win over the Rangers, when he went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a run-scoring sacrifice fly and two runs. It's also helped offset his middling 18.8 percent hard-contact rate during that eight-game stretch and led to the infielder being an instant asset to the playoff-bound Athletics. The 31-year-old already generated an impressive 8.9 percent strikeout rate in Los Angeles in 2019, and not only does he appear to be on his way to improving on that figure this season, he's also drawing walks at an above-average 11.8 percent clip.