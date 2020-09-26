La Stella (head) is "fine" according to manager Bob Melvin, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
La Stella left the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mariners after getting struck in the head by a throw while sliding into third base on a triple. While a potential head injury is always worrisome, the Athletics don't seem particularly concerned about this one, as Melvin said he intended to pinch run for La Stella anyway.
