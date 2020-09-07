La Stella, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in a loss to the Padres on Sunday, has already made his value evident to manager Bob Melvin, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "That's exactly what we expect out of him," Melvin said. "He drives in runs and can hit anywhere in the lineup. We all know what he can offer us. It was a big pickup, and the longer we go along, you'll see how important he is."

La Stella now has back-to-back 2-for-4, one-double showings after starting his Athletics career in a brief 0-for-7 funk. The 31-year-old has a solid .272/.364/.465 line for the season overall, and he sports an MLB-low 6.2 percent strikeout rate among qualifying hitters. La Stella's penchant for consistent contact and ability to set the table out of the leadoff spot -- as he did twice Sunday -- could certainly be critical down the stretch as Oakland attempts to hold on to first place in the AL West.