La Stella (elbow) will bat second and play second base in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Astros on Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

La Stella was forced to exit Game 3 on Wednesday after a pitch struck him in the elbow, but he escaped with nothing worse than a bruise. He won't wind up missing any time, which is certainly good news for Oakland, as he's gone 6-for-22 (.273) with a homer through six playoff games this season.