La Stella was diagnosed with a right elbow contusion after X-rays came negative, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It's good news for La Stella and the A's, as he appeared to be in significant pain after being hit by a pitch on the right elbow during Wednesday's Game 3 win over the Astros. It's unclear whether the 31-year-old will require some time off, or if he'll be ready to play in Game 4 on Thursday .
More News
-
Athletics' Tommy La Stella: Leaves after HBP•
-
Athletics' Tommy La Stella: In lineup for nightcap•
-
Athletics' Tommy La Stella: No concerns about head injury•
-
Athletics' Tommy La Stella: Exits with possible head injury•
-
Athletics' Tommy La Stella: Drives in two runs•
-
Athletics' Tommy La Stella: Launches fifth homer•