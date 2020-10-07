La Stella was diagnosed with a right elbow contusion after X-rays came negative, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's good news for La Stella and the A's, as he appeared to be in significant pain after being hit by a pitch on the right elbow during Wednesday's Game 3 win over the Astros. It's unclear whether the 31-year-old will require some time off, or if he'll be ready to play in Game 4 on Thursday .