White went 3-for-4 with two singles and a solo home run during the Athletics' 4-3 loss to the Rays on Wednesday.

The Athletics found themselves down 4-0 through two innings, but White and Henry Bolte smacked solo home runs off Nick Martinez in the top of the third frame to cut the deficit in half. It was White's third home run of the season and his sixth game with at least three hits. He has a .618 OPS with nine RBI and eight extra-base hits across 171 plate appearances since making his major-league debut July 17.