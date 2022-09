Kemp went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and two runs in a loss to the White Sox on Friday.

Kemp's hitting streak is now at 11 games following Friday's output. The veteran did see his 10-game stretch without a punchout end courtesy of a swing and miss of a Joe Kelly knuckle curve during his final plate appearance of the night, but Kemp's current .231 average qualifies as his best figure in that category since June 25.