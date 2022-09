Kemp went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in a loss to the Orioles on Friday.

The veteran tied the game at 2-2 with his fifth-inning knock, which plated Dermis Garcia and Vimael Machin. Kemp extended his hitting streak to six games in the process, a span during which he's hitting .308 (8-for-26), hasn't struck out and has accumulated six RBI thanks to a .429 average with men on base.