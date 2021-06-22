Kemp went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Rangers on Monday.

Kemp's multi-hit effort extended his on-base streak to 11 games, a stretch during which he's forged a .294/.455/.500 slash line that includes a double, two home runs, six RBI and a massive 22.7 percent walk rate across 44 plate appearances. The veteran has performed well during his scant leadoff opportunities as well, as Monday's production pushed his average to .500 over the 15 plate appearances he's logged across three games at the top of the order.