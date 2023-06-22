Kemp went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs in a loss to the Guardians on Wednesday.

Kemp authored one of two multi-hit efforts for the Athletics on the night, extending his hitting streak to six games in the process. As rotten a string of luck at the plate as the veteran endured over most of the first two months-plus of the season, the pendulum seems to have swung completely in the opposite direction -- with the help of a massive boost in hard-contact rate from 21.2 percent to 46.7 percent, Kemp is sporting an astounding .538 BABIP during his current hot stretch that thoroughly dwarfs the .163 figure he was saddled with from Opening Day through June 14.