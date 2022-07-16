site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Tony Kemp: Day off Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Jul 16, 2022
1:52 pm ET
Kemp will sit Saturday against the Astros.
Kemp's day off against Justin Verlander marks the first time he's sat against a righty since May 8. He's gone quite cold at the plate recently, hitting .100/.156/.167 over his last 10 games. Seth Brown will get the start in left field in his absence.
