Kemp entered Sunday's win over the Angels as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and delivered a two-run single in his only plate appearance.

Kemp stepped into the batter's box for Carlos Perez in the seventh inning and snapped a 4-4 tie with a single to center that brought home Zack Gelof, Ryan Noda and Brent Rooker, the latter on a throwing error. Kemp ended up at third base on the play and subsequently came across to score in his own right on a Shea Langeliers double, making it quite the eventful cameo. The veteran recently went through a brief 0-for-12 skid over a five-game span, but he's now hit safely in back-to-back games and sports a .323 average and .916 OPS across his last 14 contests overall.