Kemp went 2-for-5 with a walkoff single, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Guardians.

With the score tied at 3-3, Kemp slashed a single to right to score Ryan Noda in the bottom of the ninth and give the Guardians the win. The veteran infielder/outfielder also came around to score in the second after stealing his first base of the season. Kemp won't provide much power and plays in a lethargic lineup, but he should hit at the top of the group against right-handers and does provide some versatility on benches.