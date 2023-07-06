Kemp went 2-for-4 with a two-run single, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Tigers on Wednesday.

Kemp extended the Athletics' lead to 7-0 with his sixth-inning single, which brought home JJ Bleday and Shea Langeliers. The veteran added his eighth stolen base of the campaign, with half of those coming in the last six contests. Kemp is also finally on the precipice of getting his season average over the Mendoza Line -- what was his fourth multi-hit effort in the last five games pushed that figure to .199, which represents a 53-point improvement since June 11.