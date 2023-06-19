Kemp went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk in a loss to the Phillies on Sunday.

The bar is lowered for what qualifies as a hot streak for Kemp thus far in 2023, so his fourth straight game with a hit is noteworthy by those standards. The profound extent of the veteran's struggles has been somewhat of a mystery by the metrics -- he's carrying an impressive 11.3 percent walk rate and minuscule 11.8 percent strikeout rate -- yet a .182 BABIP has been a major albatross. Kemp may finally be starting to come into some better luck when making contact, but regular playing time is anything but assured on a non-contending team as the season heads into the heart of summer.