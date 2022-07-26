Kemp went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, two total runs and three total RBI in Monday's 7-0 victory versus Houston.

Kemp put Oakland on the board with his solo shot to right field in the third inning, and he knocked in two more runs with a double in the fourth. This was his second straight contest with a long ball following a 20-game homerless streak between June 26 and July 22. Power has never been a big part of his game, so fantasy managers in need of homers shouldn't seek him out despite the nice two-game run.