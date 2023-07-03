Kemp went 2-for-5 with an RBI single, a stolen base and two runs in a loss to the White Sox on Sunday.

Back atop the order for the sixth consecutive game, Kemp's torrid stretch at the plate continued with his third straight two-hit effort. The veteran's offensive transformation, which began June 15 after three consecutive days off, has been nothing short of astounding -- Kemp owns a .340 average, .964 OPS and microscopic 3.2 percent strikeout rate over that 16-game span, giving his average a 50-point boost to .196 during the sample.